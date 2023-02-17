Update from Nevro Corp. (NVRO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) was $39.51 for the day, up 3.08% from the previous closing price of $38.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070367 shares were traded. NVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.52.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $38.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Rashid Kashif bought 2,250 shares for $44.50 per share. The transaction valued at 100,126 led to the insider holds 53,526 shares of the business.

Rashid Kashif bought 1,500 shares of NVRO for $96,067 on Mar 11. The General Counsel now owns 51,276 shares after completing the transaction at $64.04 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, GROSSMAN D KEITH, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 3,200 shares for $63.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,488 and bolstered with 169,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVRO has reached a high of $78.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.58.

Shares Statistics:

NVRO traded an average of 519.38K shares per day over the past three months and 640.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVRO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 2.75M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.46% and a Short% of Float of 9.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$2.15, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.76 and -$2.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.84M to a low estimate of $112M. As of the current estimate, Nevro Corp.’s year-ago sales were $102.76M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.51M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.87M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $406.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $386.9M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $449.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $455.3M and the low estimate is $445M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.