WELL (Welltower Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) closed at $78.05 in the last session, up 3.08% from day before closing price of $75.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2936236 shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WELL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 105.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $82 from $72 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $72.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 205.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 104.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $99.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WELL traded on average about 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 472.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 472.20M. Shares short for WELL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.2M with a Short Ratio of 10.20M, compared to 11.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WELL is 2.44, which was 2.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.32. The current Payout Ratio is 540.50% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 03, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Welltower Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.71B and the low estimate is $6.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.