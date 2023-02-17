What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) stock

As of close of business last night, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.06, down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $45.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631999 shares were traded. SAGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.06.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $41.

On March 31, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $37.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when JONAS JEFFREY M sold 11,643 shares for $44.61 per share. The transaction valued at 519,413 led to the insider holds 121,981 shares of the business.

Greene Barry E bought 14,500 shares of SAGE for $500,022 on Nov 10. The President and CEO now owns 46,940 shares after completing the transaction at $34.48 per share. On May 05, another insider, Golumbeski George, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $31.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 251,563 and bolstered with 8,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 410.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAGE has reached a high of $49.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAGE traded 489.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 425.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SAGE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 4.08M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.01 and a low estimate of -$2.68, while EPS last year was -$2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.48, with high estimates of -$2.3 and low estimates of -$2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.39 and -$9.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.88. EPS for the following year is -$8.7, with 20 analysts recommending between -$5.02 and -$12.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $1.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.84M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1M, an increase of 32.70% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.31M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $490.94M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,634.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.