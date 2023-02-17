What shareholders can do to beat the market with Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stock

In the latest session, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) closed at $39.84 down -1.34% from its previous closing price of $40.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16610593 shares were traded. VZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verizon Communications Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $44.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on October 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares for $51.42 per share. The transaction valued at 80,112 led to the insider holds 33,403 shares of the business.

Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares of VZ for $79,365 on Jun 03. The EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff now owns 34,961 shares after completing the transaction at $50.94 per share. On May 23, another insider, Silliman Craig L., who serves as the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of the company, sold 1,558 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 77,900 and left with 36,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $55.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VZ has traded an average of 22.65M shares per day and 15.71M over the past ten days. A total of 4.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 41.12M with a Short Ratio of 41.12M, compared to 35.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VZ is 2.61, from 2.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.67. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $33.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $34.38B to a low estimate of $33.38B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.55B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.15B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.59B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.84B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $141.94B and the low estimate is $134.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.