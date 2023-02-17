What shareholders can do to beat the market with W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) stock

As of close of business last night, W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock clocked out at $84.11, up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $83.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 927401 shares were traded. WPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.59.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 282.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Peer Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On May 10, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $87.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $87 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPC has reached a high of $89.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WPC traded 919.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 842.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.99M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WPC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.85M, compared to 6.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.18, WPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.64.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $339.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $352.61M to a low estimate of $336M. As of the current estimate, W. P. Carey Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.72M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.28M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.