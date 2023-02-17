Which analyst expects Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $97.72, down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $100.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1590406 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Accumulate but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $88.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $88 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when DENNY STEVEN ALAN sold 6,028 shares for $95.10 per share. The transaction valued at 573,263 led to the insider holds 4,477 shares of the business.

MARSHALL RYAN bought 350 shares of FND for $24,953 on May 13. The Director now owns 4,249 shares after completing the transaction at $71.30 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, GILES WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $96.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,000 and bolstered with 5,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $107.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FND traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.13M. Shares short for FND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.34M with a Short Ratio of 12.34M, compared to 12.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $1.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.34M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.