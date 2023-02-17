Which analyst expects Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) to perform well in the near future?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2709748 shares were traded. HCSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.80.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCSG has reached a high of $20.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCSG has traded an average of 518.33K shares per day and 842.87k over the past ten days. A total of 74.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.55M. Shares short for HCSG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 4.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HCSG is 0.86, from 0.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 306.20% for HCSG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $419.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $424M to a low estimate of $413.24M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $420.45M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $422.33M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.25M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.