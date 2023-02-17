Which analyst expects Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Inari Medical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $57.32, down -3.06% from its previous closing price of $59.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561999 shares were traded. NARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NARI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On September 29, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

On September 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $87.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 13, 2022, with a $87 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Hill, Mitch C. sold 12,750 shares for $53.82 per share. The transaction valued at 686,143 led to the insider holds 46,480 shares of the business.

Tu Thomas sold 10,000 shares of NARI for $606,898 on Jan 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 85,700 shares after completing the transaction at $60.69 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Hykes Andrew, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $61.90 each. As a result, the insider received 557,129 and left with 93,046 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NARI has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NARI traded 700.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 840.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.93M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NARI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.08M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $103.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $107.6M to a low estimate of $98.2M. As of the current estimate, Inari Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.22M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.88M, an increase of 19.70% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $383.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $373.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.98M, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $462.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $478.9M and the low estimate is $444.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.