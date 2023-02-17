Which analyst expects Planet Labs PBC (PL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Planet Labs PBC’s stock clocked out at $4.74, down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $4.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987219 shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 23, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On November 07, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10.50 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $7.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2073.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PL traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 267.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.94M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 8.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $52.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54M to a low estimate of $52.1M. As of the current estimate, Planet Labs PBC’s year-ago sales were $37.15M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.1M, an increase of 42.30% over than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.75M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.21M, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $257.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $267.95M and the low estimate is $234.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.