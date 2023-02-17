Which analyst expects Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed at $70.53 down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $71.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214024 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $82 from $62 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 18, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares for $69.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,544,867 led to the insider holds 30,360 shares of the business.

LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 50,000 shares of STX for $5,163,235 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 225,941 shares after completing the transaction at $103.26 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 272,297 shares for $108.01 each. As a result, the insider received 29,410,799 and left with 13,437,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seagate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $112.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STX has traded an average of 2.55M shares per day and 1.85M over the past ten days. A total of 206.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.02M with a Short Ratio of 9.24M, compared to 10.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STX is 2.80, from 2.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.29 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.99B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $2.8B, an estimated decrease of -29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.1B, a decrease of -20.10% over than the figure of -$29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.08B and the low estimate is $8.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.