X (United States Steel Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, United States Steel Corporation’s stock clocked out at $29.79, down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $29.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5565000 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of X’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $44.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on June 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Buckiso Scott D sold 55,119 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,377,975 led to the insider holds 85,801 shares of the business.

Grewal Manpreet sold 3,505 shares of X for $115,665 on Apr 29. The VP, Controller & CAO now owns 23,913 shares after completing the transaction at $33.00 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Breves Christine S, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, sold 2,217 shares for $38.00 each. As a result, the insider received 84,246 and left with 215,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $39.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that X traded 6.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 232.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.1M with a Short Ratio of 18.43M, compared to 19.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, X has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $3.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $3.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $3.74B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.23B, an estimated decrease of -23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.23B, a decrease of -32.80% less than the figure of -$23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.78B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.07B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $13.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.