A correction may be in store for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.49, up 4.93% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 234568 shares were traded. BOLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BOLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On March 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Novo Holdings A/S sold 800,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,000 led to the insider holds 3,703,991 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOLT has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4085, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6913.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BOLT traded 297.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 312.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOLT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.26 and -$2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$2.55.