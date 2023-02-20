A correction may be in store for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) shares?

In the latest session, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) closed at $3.70 up 3.06% from its previous closing price of $3.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 143371 shares were traded. MIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On March 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on July 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Bharucha David bought 7,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,830 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Bharucha David bought 3,000 shares of MIST for $14,580 on Dec 01. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.86 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Liebert Debra K., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,040 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 82.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIST has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8501, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8588.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MIST has traded an average of 236.19K shares per day and 142.52k over the past ten days. A total of 42.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MIST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 895.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 991.96k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15M, down -82.20% from the average estimate.