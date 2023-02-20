A correction may be in store for Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) shares?

In the latest session, Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) closed at $4.12 down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $4.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 124223 shares were traded. DTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Solo Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Merris John bought 5,533 shares for $3.82 per share. The transaction valued at 21,152 led to the insider holds 144,552 shares of the business.

Webb Somer bought 45,000 shares of DTC for $184,500 on Sep 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 115,372 shares after completing the transaction at $4.10 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Merris John, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,579 shares for $3.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,000 and bolstered with 2,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTC has reached a high of $10.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4337.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DTC has traded an average of 170.70K shares per day and 123k over the past ten days. A total of 63.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Shares short for DTC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 865.26k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $156.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $163.47M to a low estimate of $150M. As of the current estimate, Solo Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.47M, an estimated decrease of -11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.37M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of -$11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $403.72M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $538.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $557.2M and the low estimate is $506M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.