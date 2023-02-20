A glimpse at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed at $0.92 down -3.41% from its previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0399 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69695 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9132.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $9.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3819.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONN has traded an average of 526.33K shares per day and 214.2k over the past ten days. A total of 7.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 2.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 338.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 14.27k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.57 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $100k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $129k, an estimated decrease of -22.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350k, down -14.30% from the average estimate.