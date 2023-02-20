A glimpse at The Joint Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, The Joint Corp.’s stock clocked out at $15.96, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $15.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 113473 shares were traded. JYNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JYNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $31.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Bandera Partners LLC bought 29,064 shares for $13.53 per share. The transaction valued at 393,326 led to the insider holds 2,599,151 shares of the business.

Bandera Partners LLC bought 40,339 shares of JYNT for $542,745 on Jan 03. The 10% Owner now owns 2,570,087 shares after completing the transaction at $13.45 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Bandera Partners LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 14,597 shares for $13.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,369 and bolstered with 2,529,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 938.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 82.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 37.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JYNT has reached a high of $55.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JYNT traded 207.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 86.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.02M. Insiders hold about 3.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JYNT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 970.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 1.18M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $27.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.1M to a low estimate of $25.9M. As of the current estimate, The Joint Corp.’s year-ago sales were $22.43M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.05M, an increase of 25.00% over than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JYNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.19M, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.8M and the low estimate is $112.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.