A glimpse at WideOpenWest Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) closed at $11.99 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $11.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 302010 shares were traded. WOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WideOpenWest Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $27.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on July 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Schena Don sold 5,000 shares for $18.29 per share. The transaction valued at 91,442 led to the insider holds 220,225 shares of the business.

Martin Donald Craig sold 22,000 shares of WOW for $413,706 on Sep 12. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 330,208 shares after completing the transaction at $18.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Brunick David, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.37 each. As a result, the insider received 86,852 and left with 208,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WideOpenWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 131.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOW has reached a high of $22.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WOW has traded an average of 399.19K shares per day and 354.1k over the past ten days. A total of 84.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.10M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WOW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $177.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $179.16M to a low estimate of $175.3M. As of the current estimate, WideOpenWest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $192.7M, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.72M, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $703.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $699.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $701.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $695.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705M and the low estimate is $687.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.