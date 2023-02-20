A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

After finishing at $16.84 in the prior trading day, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) closed at $15.86, down -5.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151977 shares were traded. BEEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 14, 2022, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Townsend Battery Partners, LLC sold 10,176 shares for $16.32 per share. The transaction valued at 166,076 led to the insider holds 1,005,000 shares of the business.

Townsend Battery Partners, LLC sold 24,146 shares of BEEM for $352,227 on Nov 11. The 10% Owner now owns 1,015,176 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Townsend Battery Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,040 shares for $13.17 each. As a result, the insider received 79,547 and left with 1,039,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEEM has reached a high of $26.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 172.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 91.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.15M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEEM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.75M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.67% and a Short% of Float of 18.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.38 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $7.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.35M to a low estimate of $5.34M. As of the current estimate, Beam Global’s year-ago sales were $3.49M, an estimated increase of 109.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.61M, an increase of 128.40% over than the figure of $109.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9M, up 137.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.15M and the low estimate is $30.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 109.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.