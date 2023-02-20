A Stock You Should Be Looking At: BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

After finishing at $10.58 in the prior trading day, BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: BLE) closed at $10.49, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57723 shares were traded. BLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLE by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1049.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLE has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 179.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 77.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Shares short for BLE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 40.98k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BLE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.21.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.