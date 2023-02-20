A Stock You Should Be Looking At: OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)

The price of OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) closed at $18.18 in the last session, down -0.44% from day before closing price of $18.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 113435 shares were traded. OPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.20 and its Current Ratio is at 16.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On July 15, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on July 15, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Odence-Ford Marion bought 1,000 shares for $15.75 per share. The transaction valued at 15,750 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

FEBBO WILLIAM J bought 10,700 shares of OPRX for $163,642 on Aug 22. The CEO now owns 461,772 shares after completing the transaction at $15.29 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Lang James Paul, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $16.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,723 and bolstered with 38,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPRX has reached a high of $48.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPRX traded on average about 147.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 103.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.87M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OPRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.9M to a low estimate of $20.3M. As of the current estimate, OptimizeRx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $20.3M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.15M, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.48M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.29M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.61M and the low estimate is $74.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.