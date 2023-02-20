A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 313633 shares were traded. STGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STGW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On September 06, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Needham initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Samaha Eli bought 50,000 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 344,790 led to the insider holds 6,397,662 shares of the business.

Samaha Eli bought 556,846 shares of STGW for $3,849,198 on May 11. The Director now owns 6,347,662 shares after completing the transaction at $6.91 per share. On May 10, another insider, Samaha Eli, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 37,606 shares for $6.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 255,450 and bolstered with 5,790,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stagwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STGW has reached a high of $8.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STGW traded on average about 376.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 334.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 295.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.60M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STGW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.