A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)

After finishing at $1.57 in the prior trading day, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) closed at $1.54, down -1.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79847 shares were traded. WRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5223.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRN has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5276.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 148.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 149.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.94M. Insiders hold about 15.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.41% stake in the company. Shares short for WRN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 339.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 410.36k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.