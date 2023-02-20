ABEO (Abeona Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $2.34 in the prior trading day, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) closed at $2.38, up 1.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 124344 shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABEO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On February 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when O’Malley Brendan M. bought 5,869 shares for $3.13 per share. The transaction valued at 18,370 led to the insider holds 93,830 shares of the business.

O’Malley Brendan M. bought 7,500 shares of ABEO for $29,925 on Nov 18. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 87,961 shares after completing the transaction at $3.99 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Vazzano Joseph Walter, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 95,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $9.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7719.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 247.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 132.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.49M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 524.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 1.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$3.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.92 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3M, down -22.70% from the average estimate.