An average trading volume for Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $10.35 in the prior trading day, Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) closed at $10.34, down -0.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77163 shares were traded. AURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AURA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Johnson David Michael bought 1,604 shares for $10.51 per share. The transaction valued at 16,851 led to the insider holds 18,000 shares of the business.

Johnson David Michael bought 396 shares of AURA for $3,960 on Jan 05. The Director now owns 17,300 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Johnson David Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $9.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,000 and bolstered with 17,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AURA has reached a high of $24.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 98.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 81.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.62M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AURA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 618.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 688.3k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.1 and -$2.53.