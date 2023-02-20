An average trading volume for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) closed at $15.76 in the last session, down -0.06% from day before closing price of $15.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66897 shares were traded. CCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $13.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on September 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Compania’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCU has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCU traded on average about 206.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 122.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 184.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.06M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 905.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 849.46k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCU is 0.78, which was 0.39 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32. The current Payout Ratio is 120.04% for CCU, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 19, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $966.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $925.2M. As of the current estimate, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s year-ago sales were $995.51M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $813.77M, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $813.77M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.01B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.