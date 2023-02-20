An average trading volume for The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) has been steady over the recent period.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 213321 shares were traded. MTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $17.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when BELEC ANNE E bought 1,693 shares for $14.40 per share. The transaction valued at 24,375 led to the insider holds 25,558 shares of the business.

Cooney Anne M bought 2,776 shares of MTW for $25,625 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 52,900 shares after completing the transaction at $9.23 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Pfeifer John Charles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,573 shares for $9.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,750 and bolstered with 52,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTW has reached a high of $18.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTW traded on average about 207.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 209.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.21M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MTW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 803.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 705.8k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $565.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $614.1M to a low estimate of $525M. As of the current estimate, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.8M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.28M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $434.44M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.