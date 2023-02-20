An investigation into Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s technical aspects

The price of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) closed at $8.37 in the last session, up 1.95% from day before closing price of $8.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61527 shares were traded. ALPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On November 21, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On December 21, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2020, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPN has reached a high of $10.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALPN traded on average about 111.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 72.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.85M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 762.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 2.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$1.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.61M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.53M, an estimated increase of 141.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.2M, a decrease of -17.80% less than the figure of $141.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.44M, up 63.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65M and the low estimate is $32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.