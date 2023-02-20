An investigation into MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s technical aspects

The price of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) closed at $2.05 in the last session, down -1.44% from day before closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 263843 shares were traded. MYMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MYMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6639, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6531.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MYMD traded on average about 250.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 356.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYMD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 792.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 729.89k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.