An investigation into Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s technical aspects

The price of Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) closed at $91.30 in the last session, up 2.69% from day before closing price of $88.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69832 shares were traded. TRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRNS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 419.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On May 19, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when HADEED CHARLES P sold 3,000 shares for $87.45 per share. The transaction valued at 262,350 led to the insider holds 28,514 shares of the business.

HADEED CHARLES P sold 2,000 shares of TRNS for $174,140 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 31,514 shares after completing the transaction at $87.07 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, HARRISON RICHARD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,509 shares for $71.97 each. As a result, the insider received 180,573 and left with 25,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Transcat’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRNS has reached a high of $89.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRNS traded on average about 50.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 59.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.16M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TRNS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 184.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 180.19k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $60.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.3M to a low estimate of $59.18M. As of the current estimate, Transcat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.88M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.06M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.36M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $229.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $227.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $228.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.96M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $246.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.46M and the low estimate is $242.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.