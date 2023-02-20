An overall feel about Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Alector Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.84, up 3.14% from its previous closing price of $9.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 357502 shares were traded. ALEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.40.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $24 previously.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $13.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Romano Gary sold 2,177 shares for $10.62 per share. The transaction valued at 23,120 led to the insider holds 90,073 shares of the business.

King Robert sold 176 shares of ALEC for $1,869 on Sep 02. The Chief Development Officer now owns 529,295 shares after completing the transaction at $10.62 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, King Robert, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 177 shares for $8.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,542 and left with 529,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALEC has reached a high of $17.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALEC traded 552.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 436.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.02M, compared to 4.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$3.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $30.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.1M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Alector Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.99M, an estimated increase of 115.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $207.09M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $259.41M and the low estimate is $82.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.