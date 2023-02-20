An overall feel about Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) closed at $29.10 down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $29.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 430783 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcellx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On October 31, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 31, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Elghandour Rami sold 31,442 shares for $30.77 per share. The transaction valued at 967,423 led to the insider holds 38,769 shares of the business.

Heery Christopher sold 6,966 shares of ACLX for $214,333 on Feb 09. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 15,589 shares after completing the transaction at $30.77 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Heery Christopher, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,255 shares for $35.11 each. As a result, the insider received 44,068 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $35.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACLX has traded an average of 602.48K shares per day and 349.91k over the past ten days. A total of 43.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.95M. Insiders hold about 16.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 2.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 9.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.05 and a low estimate of -$2.11, while EPS last year was -$39.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $3.74 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and -$6.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.36, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.73 and -$4.24.