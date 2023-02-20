An overall feel about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Visteon Corporation’s stock clocked out at $163.14, down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $166.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 402073 shares were traded. VC stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2348.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $125.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when TREADWELL DAVID L sold 2,000 shares for $140.59 per share. The transaction valued at 281,183 led to the insider holds 3,003 shares of the business.

Trecker Kristin sold 6,088 shares of VC for $769,778 on Aug 02. The Senior Vice President & CHRO now owns 4,022 shares after completing the transaction at $126.44 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Vallance Robert R, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,471 shares for $125.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,061,021 and left with 16,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Visteon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VC has reached a high of $168.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VC traded 276.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 354.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.89M. Shares short for VC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 830.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 673.5k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.74 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.51. EPS for the following year is $7.42, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.42 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $956.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $982M to a low estimate of $921M. As of the current estimate, Visteon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $786M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $910.71M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $945.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $874M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.13B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.