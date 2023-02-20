Analysis of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF): Selected Notes

The closing price of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) was $50.62 for the day, down -0.02% from the previous closing price of $50.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 315691 shares were traded. GOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOLF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $45 from $62 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when FILA Holdings Corp. sold 2,168,528 shares for $46.11 per share. The transaction valued at 100,001,018 led to the insider holds 34,935,480 shares of the business.

Pelisek Steven Francis sold 17,209 shares of GOLF for $773,028 on Nov 10. The President-Titleist Golf Clubs now owns 83,210 shares after completing the transaction at $44.92 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Pelisek Steven Francis, who serves as the President-Titleist Golf Clubs of the company, sold 31,989 shares for $43.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,398,239 and left with 100,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Acushnet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLF has reached a high of $53.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.54.

Shares Statistics:

GOLF traded an average of 329.20K shares per day over the past three months and 295.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.97M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 5.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.44% and a Short% of Float of 24.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, GOLF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $450M to a low estimate of $416.4M. As of the current estimate, Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $420.57M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $604.94M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $628M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $589M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.15B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.