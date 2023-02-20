Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) was $2.80 for the day, down -5.08% from the previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 207428 shares were traded. AAOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7927.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AAOI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $2.50 from $7 previously.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Murry Stefan J. sold 4,600 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 11,718 led to the insider holds 192,859 shares of the business.

Murry Stefan J. sold 3,100 shares of AAOI for $7,765 on Jan 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 202,030 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Murry Stefan J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $2.51 each. As a result, the insider received 3,266 and left with 205,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAOI has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2998.

Shares Statistics:

AAOI traded an average of 158.08K shares per day over the past three months and 160.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.14M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AAOI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.23M, compared to 3.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.28% and a Short% of Float of 11.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.7M to a low estimate of $61M. As of the current estimate, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.41M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.8M, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $222.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $222.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.56M, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262M and the low estimate is $255.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.