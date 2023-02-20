Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG): Selected Notes

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) closed the day trading at $1.45 down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 266494 shares were traded. PLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4399.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2013, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $1.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 23, 2013, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.50 to $1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLG has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5859.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLG traded about 321.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLG traded about 248.17k shares per day. A total of 99.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.15M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.92M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.78M and the low estimate is $108.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -42.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.