Analysis of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT): Selected Notes

The closing price of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) was $21.72 for the day, up 2.65% from the previous closing price of $21.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 152962 shares were traded. RDNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RDNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 12, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On March 15, 2019, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $17.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when HAMES NORMAN R sold 5,000 shares for $19.45 per share. The transaction valued at 97,225 led to the insider holds 275,179 shares of the business.

Gordon Christine Nayoma sold 3,000 shares of RDNT for $58,695 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 9,497 shares after completing the transaction at $19.57 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, HAMES NORMAN R, who serves as the Pres and COO-West Operations of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.53 each. As a result, the insider received 205,310 and left with 280,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDNT has reached a high of $25.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.44.

Shares Statistics:

RDNT traded an average of 222.59K shares per day over the past three months and 144.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.08M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RDNT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $353.66M to a low estimate of $341.48M. As of the current estimate, RadNet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.15M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.35M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $362.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348.01M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.