Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER): Selected Notes

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) closed the day trading at $0.22 down -2.27% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648945 shares were traded. WTER stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2246 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2146.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WTER, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on July 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $0.90 from $1.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when RAUCH DAVID ERIC bought 180,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 120,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTER has reached a high of $1.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2105, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3575.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WTER traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WTER traded about 732.3k shares per day. A total of 148.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.84M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WTER as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $18.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.66M to a low estimate of $18.66M. As of the current estimate, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.11M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.9M, an increase of 23.50% over than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.6M, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.54M and the low estimate is $91.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.