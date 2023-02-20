Are analysts optimistic about Angion Biomedica Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) stock?

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) closed the day trading at $0.65 down -3.66% from the previous closing price of $0.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0245 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101481 shares were traded. ANGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 02, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Venkatesan Jay bought 11,313 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 14,103 led to the insider holds 1,891,947 shares of the business.

Venkatesan Jay bought 32,200 shares of ANGN for $39,928 on May 24. The insider now owns 1,721,457 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On May 20, another insider, Venkatesan Jay, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,500 and bolstered with 1,689,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGN has reached a high of $2.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7789, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0488.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANGN traded about 82.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANGN traded about 44.97k shares per day. A total of 30.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.24M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 162.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 99.65k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.31M, down -91.90% from the average estimate.