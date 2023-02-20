Are analysts optimistic about Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s (AMEX:EPM) stock?

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) closed the day trading at $6.27 down -1.42% from the previous closing price of $6.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 235737 shares were traded. EPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.60.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Stash Ryan sold 4,870 shares for $5.54 per share. The transaction valued at 26,980 led to the insider holds 209,383 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPM has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPM traded about 216.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPM traded about 267.81k shares per day. A total of 33.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.90M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EPM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 165.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 267k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

EPM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.17 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.03. The current Payout Ratio is 34.90% for EPM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:40 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $28.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.3M to a low estimate of $24.07M. As of the current estimate, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.69M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.48M, a decrease of -34.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.06M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.93M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.4M and the low estimate is $128.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.