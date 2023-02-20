Are analysts optimistic about Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:HLNE) stock?

The closing price of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) was $80.95 for the day, up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $80.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 128739 shares were traded. HLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $72 previously.

On December 16, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $109.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Graves Reynoldo Vann sold 255 shares for $65.81 per share. The transaction valued at 16,782 led to the insider holds 256 shares of the business.

Delgado-Moreira Juan bought 2,649 shares of HLNE for $183,788 on Sep 01. The Vice Chairman now owns 1,250,167 shares after completing the transaction at $69.38 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Delgado-Moreira Juan, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, bought 12,351 shares for $69.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 856,542 and bolstered with 1,247,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hamilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLNE has reached a high of $81.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.25.

Shares Statistics:

HLNE traded an average of 180.16K shares per day over the past three months and 202.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.45M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HLNE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.21, HLNE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.48 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.19 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.3M to a low estimate of $117M. As of the current estimate, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $98.49M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.92M, a decrease of -13.00% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.67M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $532.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $538.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $367.92M, up 46.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $513M and the low estimate is $484.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.