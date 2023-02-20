Are analysts optimistic about Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock?

The closing price of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) was $19.64 for the day, up 4.25% from the previous closing price of $18.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 150610 shares were traded. TIGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TIGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $16.50 previously.

On August 29, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.50.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on August 29, 2022, with a $16.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Millicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGO has reached a high of $22.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.70.

Shares Statistics:

TIGO traded an average of 231.83K shares per day over the past three months and 347.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.41M. Insiders hold about 36.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 204.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 360.11k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $6.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.82B and the low estimate is $5.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.