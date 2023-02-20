Are analysts optimistic about SP Plus Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SP) stock?

The closing price of SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) was $38.70 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $38.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 91625 shares were traded. SP stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on August 06, 2018, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

On March 05, 2018, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $42.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 13, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Toy Robert sold 5,000 shares for $34.66 per share. The transaction valued at 173,294 led to the insider holds 48,355 shares of the business.

Ricchiuto John sold 9,700 shares of SP for $337,512 on Nov 22. The President, Airport Division now owns 30,981 shares after completing the transaction at $34.80 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Ricchiuto John, who serves as the President, Airport Division of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $34.33 each. As a result, the insider received 274,649 and left with 40,681 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SP has reached a high of $39.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.58.

Shares Statistics:

SP traded an average of 98.13K shares per day over the past three months and 78.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.72M. Shares short for SP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 214.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 272.37k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $210M to a low estimate of $181.05M. As of the current estimate, SP Plus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $170M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.2M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $202M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $798M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $769.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $785.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $601.5M, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $814.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $851M and the low estimate is $761.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.