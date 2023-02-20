Are analysts optimistic about Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock?

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) closed the day trading at $4.09 up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $4.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 109363 shares were traded. SYRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYRS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on November 04, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $15 from $11 previously.

On September 22, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when TYSON TIMOTHY bought 14,000 shares for $6.37 per share. The transaction valued at 89,186 led to the insider holds 24,932 shares of the business.

TYSON TIMOTHY bought 2,932 shares of SYRS for $16,770 on Sep 29. The Director now owns 10,932 shares after completing the transaction at $5.72 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYRS has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4851.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYRS traded about 122.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYRS traded about 101.32k shares per day. A total of 20.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SYRS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 615.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 964.38k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1 and a low estimate of -$1.6, while EPS last year was -$3.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.28, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.45 and -$11.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.29. EPS for the following year is -$5.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.95 and -$6.95.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated decrease of -52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.12M, a decrease of -24.60% over than the figure of -$52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.49M, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.