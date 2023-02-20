Are Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) closed at $15.49 down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $15.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566360 shares were traded. BSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4253.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Carter Thomas L Jr bought 23,492 shares for $17.29 per share. The transaction valued at 406,069 led to the insider holds 2,396,135 shares of the business.

Carter Thomas L Jr bought 25,000 shares of BSM for $432,805 on Dec 06. The CEO and Chairman now owns 2,372,643 shares after completing the transaction at $17.31 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Carter Thomas L Jr, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $19.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 487,198 and bolstered with 2,347,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSM has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSM has traded an average of 880.99K shares per day and 920.7k over the past ten days. A total of 209.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.71M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BSM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BSM is 1.90, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.51.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $145.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $169.5M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s year-ago sales were $160.97M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.87M, a decrease of -4.20% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $754.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $554.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $626.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.73M, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $609.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663.3M and the low estimate is $521M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.