Are LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.73, up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 116388 shares were traded. LPTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 233.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when LEEBURG LOUIS bought 6,000 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 10,080 led to the insider holds 119,191 shares of the business.

Peck Darcie bought 22,500 shares of LPTH for $46,876 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 22,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, LEEBURG LOUIS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,076 and bolstered with 109,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTH has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3705.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPTH traded 61.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 101.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.21M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 186.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 117.8k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $8.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.44M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, LightPath Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.3M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.34M, an increase of 4.90% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.56M, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35M and the low estimate is $35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.