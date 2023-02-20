Are Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) closed at $1.20 down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53877 shares were traded. RCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2503 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Thompson Jeffrey M bought 1,000 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 885 led to the insider holds 12,962,007 shares of the business.

Thompson Jeffrey M bought 800 shares of RCAT for $776 on Jan 04. The Chairman of the Board, CEO now owns 12,961,007 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Freedman Joseph David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 882 and bolstered with 408,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCAT has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0895, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6301.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCAT has traded an average of 166.11K shares per day and 262.73k over the past ten days. A total of 54.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.70M. Insiders hold about 28.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RCAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 743.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 676.61k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.65M to a low estimate of $2.65M. As of the current estimate, Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.86M, an estimated increase of 42.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.2M, an increase of 220.40% over than the figure of $42.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.43M, up 78.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37M and the low estimate is $37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 223.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.