Are Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Regis Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.48, down -2.63% from its previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 209993 shares were traded. RGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5705 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 22, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGS has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4166, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1479.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RGS traded 271.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 187.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.85M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 3.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $75.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.5M to a low estimate of $75.5M. As of the current estimate, Regis Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.75M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.5M, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.97M, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376.78M and the low estimate is $376.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.