Are Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Vital Farms Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.14, up 6.25% from its previous closing price of $15.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 206348 shares were traded. VITL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VITL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On September 10, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on September 10, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when OHAYER MATTHEW bought 10,000 shares for $9.66 per share. The transaction valued at 96,600 led to the insider holds 7,975,494 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VITL has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VITL traded 198.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 246.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VITL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $98.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.1M to a low estimate of $92.89M. As of the current estimate, Vital Farms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.41M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.28M, an increase of 27.50% over than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.47M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VITL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $344.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $352.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $260.9M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $435.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $448.51M and the low estimate is $417.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.