Arko Corp. (ARKO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) was $8.26 for the day, up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 210544 shares were traded. ARKO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARKO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.75.

On March 19, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On January 26, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on January 26, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARKO has reached a high of $10.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.99.

Shares Statistics:

ARKO traded an average of 237.94K shares per day over the past three months and 185.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.27M. Insiders hold about 39.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARKO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 3.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.39B to a low estimate of $2.11B. As of the current estimate, Arko Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.42B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.22B and the low estimate is $7.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.