Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) closed at $35.34 in the last session, up 3.94% from day before closing price of $34.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 294681 shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $49.

On September 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Peck Ronald sold 1,258 shares for $68.99 per share. The transaction valued at 86,794 led to the insider holds 8,154 shares of the business.

Morrison Briggs sold 20,960 shares of ARVN for $1,392,616 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 19,976 shares after completing the transaction at $66.44 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Cassidy Sean A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,050,000 and left with 161,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $75.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARVN traded on average about 542.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 413.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 9.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 5.2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$1.64, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.47, with high estimates of -$1.29 and low estimates of -$1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.72 and -$5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.94. EPS for the following year is -$5.91, with 20 analysts recommending between -$4.08 and -$7.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $28.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Arvinas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.3M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.7M, up 158.20% from the average estimate.